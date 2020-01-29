With the presidential election coming up later this year, President Trump continues to focus on the condition of the U.S. economy:

When he’s not talking about the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Chuck Schumer is joining other Democrats to try and convince Americans that the economy actually isn’t doing well. In other words, Schumer would like people to believe him instead of their lying eyes:

Trending

It seems that if the economy was actually doing as poorly as Democrats say it is, they wouldn’t be constantly working on excuses for losing the upcoming election:

Sadly, Schumer has no intention of doing any such thing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDonald Trumpeconomy