The creation of a Space Force branch of the U.S. military continues to unfold, and the first uniforms have been revealed:

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar was quick to criticize:

We realize “mock first, ask questions later if ever” is the modus operandi for some “journalists,” but maybe — just maybe — there’s a reason for the uniform’s appearance.

Responding to a different critic, the Space Force Twitter account weighed in on the matter:

Well, that sure helps clarify things.

Imagine the outrage from Vox and elsewhere if the Defense Department spent a fortune on new Space Force uniforms.

