The creation of a Space Force branch of the U.S. military continues to unfold, and the first uniforms have been revealed:

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar was quick to criticize:

Trump’s Space Force troops wearing camo in space is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that Idiocracy is a documentary https://t.co/WG1Yo7fAIb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2020

We realize “mock first, ask questions later if ever” is the modus operandi for some “journalists,” but maybe — just maybe — there’s a reason for the uniform’s appearance.

You clearly know nothing on how the military supplies the branches. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 18, 2020

Aaron here is demonstrating how despite describing himself as a "journalist," he did zero research into why the Space Force has the current uniform. It also shows he did zero research on how long it takes the DoD to design/test/approve a new uniform. (Hint: It takes a hot minute) https://t.co/BZvN4Pjid7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 18, 2020

A staffer for an explainer news website thinking camo fatigues are intended for space is much more in line with "Idiocracy." pic.twitter.com/4J8WbbYkpL — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 18, 2020

Responding to a different critic, the Space Force Twitter account weighed in on the matter:

Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Great job! — Matt Trainer (@thematttrainer) January 18, 2020

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

Well, that sure helps clarify things.

Aaron getting thousands of RTs for painfully stupid and uninformed takes is much stronger evidence that Idiocracy is a documentary. https://t.co/unWqIxfRKc — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 18, 2020

These political activists who work in journalism are getting dumber https://t.co/g0EwhkK989 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 18, 2020

Rupar’s 100% knockout rate when it comes to bad tweets is really something to behold — Zach Faria (@ZacharyFaria) January 18, 2020

You'd rather the government spend more money designing & manufacturing new uniforms? Or would you complain about that too? Can you do anything other than complain? How about coming up with some simple, creative solutions to the problems facing society today? Think while you can. https://t.co/51RLXm8vpP — Craig Hale (@chale_usa) January 18, 2020

Imagine the outrage from Vox and elsewhere if the Defense Department spent a fortune on new Space Force uniforms.