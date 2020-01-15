Nancy Pelosi, along with the Democrats she’s named as impeachment managers for a coming Senate trial, held a press conference this morning. We’ve already covered a lot of what went on, but there’s one more thing that deserves a mention. Pelosi tried to wrap herself in the Constitution while claiming she’s doing exactly what the Founders intended, but there was also a shoutout to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:

PELOSI: "Listen my children and you will hear about an assault on the Constitution of the United States.”pic.twitter.com/6TCy6P4rJb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 15, 2020

Seriously? Yep:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Listen my children and you will hear about an assault on the Constitution of the United States undermining the republic for which our flag stands by the President of the United States." Full video here: https://t.co/TCjCWIM7gG pic.twitter.com/RP7tzi5uud — CSPAN (@cspan) January 15, 2020

Speaker Pelosi: "Listen my children and you will hear about an assault on the Constitution of the United States.” What a joke..pic.twitter.com/XuWWDj9cWE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2020

The descent into the totally surreal is complete.

The audacity these people have. — 🇺🇸Emma Martinez🇺🇸 (@mrsh0neybee) January 15, 2020

Yeah, just a little.

The assault is from delusional Democrats — Dave Mosley (@krtdave) January 15, 2020

Self-awareness isn’t a congressional Democrat priority, obviously.