After the airstrike that killed Soleimani, President Trump slammed the Obama administration for sending Iran cash that was used to fund attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq.

On CNN, Kerry denied Trump’s accusation and defended the Obama administration sending cash to Iran:

"We gave them a little bit of money that was released at that period of time." @JohnKerry refers to the $1.7 billion payment the US gave to Iran as a "little bit of money."https://t.co/2mNY13cOpf pic.twitter.com/spPNXdqlPZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 11, 2020

From the Washington Examiner:

“We gave them a little bit of money that was released at that period of time,” Kerry said. “But the fact is the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] had all the money it wanted.” “It’s just not true that that money specifically directly went to the IRGC,” Kerry continued. “Money is fungible in any budget. The IRGC had its funding; they had its missiles long before we made any kind of arrangement with Iran.”

Kerry’s spin has been making people dizzy:

In fairness to John Kerry, I’m sure Iran is paying him a lot more than that for his services. https://t.co/zVbyCbJRN7 — Joe Zaza (@thejoezaza) January 11, 2020

Only a wealthy man would call 1.7 billion “a little bit of money” https://t.co/gU1HYy2Ld1 — Theresa Kelley 💞Trump2020🇺🇸 (@Kelly2Teresa) January 11, 2020

Right? And maybe the worse part was Kerry trying to sell the idea of sending money to Iran by saying the way they did it saved taxpayer dollars:

“What they got in a totally separate arrangement, was the settlement of a lawsuit where they won, and they were accruing interest. And the average taxpayer of America was actually having to pay more and more and more interest to the Iranians for the fact that they had won this lawsuit and they were going to get more money.”

Basically it sounds like Kerry’s saying the Iranian regime would have been sent even more money if the Obama administration hadn’t been diligently lookout out for the interests of American taxpayers.

This is some world-class dissembling. @JohnKerry pulls a Lurch. You, sir, are a lyin' mofo. https://t.co/HSBQuKG9Yi — GadsdenJazz (@GadsdenJazz) January 11, 2020

Notice how the traitor doesn't name the "lawsuit", give the exact amount of money sent over, explain why they went around congress and delivered in the dead of night, sent cash on pallets, and deflected where the money went. There is more but you get the idea. 🙁 — Renaldo (@Renaldo19873103) January 11, 2020

A little bit of money ? To have our American service men/women murdered overseas! Thanks .@BarackObama — 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 20-David-20 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JIL153) January 11, 2020

Iranian leadership surely must be longing for the days of the Obama admin’s “smart power” approach.