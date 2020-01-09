Nancy Pelosi’s press conference this morning was nothing short of a surreal recitation of every Democrat talking point on the books, up to and including offering a defense of the Iranian regime against President Trump:

Between stalling the articles of impeachment and shameless efforts to make people believe that the only thing between Americans and Trump causing World War III are congressional Democrats, Pelosi then said her “responsibility to save the country” might cause her to miss some football this weekend:

Shouldn’t she instead start with her own city?

Self-awareness isn’t a Pelosi strong suit, that’s for sure:

Absolutely shameless.

Just a little!

