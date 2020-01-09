Nancy Pelosi’s press conference this morning was nothing short of a surreal recitation of every Democrat talking point on the books, up to and including offering a defense of the Iranian regime against President Trump:

Imagine being Nancy Pelosi and arguing with a straight face that killing the Iranian terrorist who is directly responsible for 600+ American deaths and maiming countless American soldiers "endangers" America. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 9, 2020

Between stalling the articles of impeachment and shameless efforts to make people believe that the only thing between Americans and Trump causing World War III are congressional Democrats, Pelosi then said her “responsibility to save the country” might cause her to miss some football this weekend: