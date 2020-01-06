The narratives have been constructed quickly in the wake of President Trump approving an airstrike that killed Iran Quds leader Qassem Solemani. One of those narratives in particular is being pushed by some Democrats in Congress, and they’re being called out for it.

First, here’s what two House Democrats are helping spread:

Trending

Not that they’ll care, but the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has called BS on those “reports”:

However, the Dem Reps managed to get thousands and thousands of retweets out of their bogus “reports”:

And now the retweets are about twice that amount.

We’re guessing they have ZERO intention of doing any such thing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border PatrolHouse DemocratsRep. Barbara Lee