Because Susan Rice has such a tremendous track record of telling the truth on news programs (pause for extreme rolling of the eyes), MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the former Obama National Security Adviser on to discuss the airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani. Here’s part of what Rice had to say:

Rice also said that if the Obama administration would have acted to take out Soleimani, they’d first have “taken all sorts of time and effort to prepare, to ensure that our personnel — diplomatic and military in the region — were maximally protected against the likelihood” of retaliation. Which has to lead us to this:

She should sit this one out, but as Rice and others have proven repeatedly, “Obama admin alumni” and “self-awareness” are don’t go together:

As usual, when Susan Rice is making any claims, it’s probably best to remain as skeptical as possible:

