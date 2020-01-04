Because Susan Rice has such a tremendous track record of telling the truth on news programs (pause for extreme rolling of the eyes), MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the former Obama National Security Adviser on to discuss the airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani. Here’s part of what Rice had to say:

#NEW: Former NSA Susan Rice on Soleimani killing: "The Obama administration was not presented with an opportunity by our intelligence community or by the U.S. military to strike Qassem Soleimani."pic.twitter.com/PlncGNvOk2 — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 4, 2020

Rice also said that if the Obama administration would have acted to take out Soleimani, they’d first have “taken all sorts of time and effort to prepare, to ensure that our personnel — diplomatic and military in the region — were maximally protected against the likelihood” of retaliation. Which has to lead us to this:

This is false. Also, Obama administration actually interfered to stop Israelis from going after Soleimani. https://t.co/T5TemHoIIL — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 4, 2020

Talk about being disingenuous. The Israelis had a plan and actionable intelligence… AND OBAMA STOPPED THEM. https://t.co/D4XSVVFc3V — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2020

Heres a thread from a Democrat Michigan Congresswoman exposing how Susan Rice is still a flaming liar. https://t.co/unkDP2P55M — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 4, 2020

Is she saying they didn't do it because they didn't have the chance? I find that hard to believe. More likely they would have never done it ever considering even far lesser measures against Iran were never considered because of how badly they wanted the nuclear deal. https://t.co/rtTBz8UYYa — neontaster (@neontaster) January 4, 2020

This is fascinating on so many levels. 1) I don't believe her; 2) What does that say about those Obama choose to lead those agencies? 3) So is she saying Obama would have killed him? 4) SO "yea Trump?" https://t.co/m9F9IrDEbl — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 4, 2020

