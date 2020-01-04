“Meat Loaf” is trending today, and it’s probably not for any reasons you might assume:

The only reason Meat Loaf is trending is because it is heresy to question or criticize Greta. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 4, 2020

It seems the singer has emerged like a Bat Out of Hell to dare question one of the Left’s newest, biggest heroes:

Meat Loaf says Greta Thunberg has been 'brainwashed' over climate change https://t.co/8A5Csm6Xbd — The Independent (@Independent) January 4, 2020

“She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change, and there isn’t.”@RealMeatLoaf, the singer, says @GretaThunberg has been "forced" into her beliefs about climate change.https://t.co/mALl83w081 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 4, 2020

The singer said the teen activist “hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true." https://t.co/AgMSZxf3Bt — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 2, 2020

And with that, many on the climate change alarmist side were mocking Meat Loaf’s scientist cred:

Noted scientist Meat Loaf. https://t.co/0cDQAACkOE — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) January 4, 2020

Noted climatologist, Meat Loaf, weighs in on Greta Thunberg. https://t.co/msBjfHzGC5 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 4, 2020

Renowned scientist Meat Loaf https://t.co/TVB6l91leX — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) January 4, 2020

Who to believe: 97% of the scientific community or a dude named Meat Loaf? Tough call! https://t.co/NGpVACTgN7 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 4, 2020

You may be surprised to learn that “Meat Loaf” is not a climate scientist, and in fact has no formal scientific training of any sort. https://t.co/Ih2K7X1clK — Robert McNees (@mcnees) January 4, 2020

Is Meat Loaf at least as much of an actual “climate scientist” as Thunberg?

The same people who two days ago became instant Middle East foreign policy experts are snarking about Meat Loaf’s qualifications to weigh in on climate change. You all are amazing. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 4, 2020

Now the rage mob comes for Meat Loaf. For crying out loud quit demanding that everyone think alike, you Puritan Borg. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2020

He blasphemed against the child priestess and he must be cleansed. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 4, 2020

Met Meat Loaf on an airplane once. Lovely, gracious, funny man. Good to see he's got a good head on his shoulders and he isn't afraid of the leftist bullies in the business. https://t.co/fY5y874nBg — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 4, 2020

Meat Loaf's predictions about climate have been far more accurate than scientists' predictions about climate.#ClimateChangeHoax Pro tip: Any "scientist" who predicted 10 years ago that we'd all be dead in 10 years is not a scientist, he's a propagandist. — Dead Che (@satcherfield) January 4, 2020

I would do anything for Love, but I won’t believe in anthropomorphic climate fear-mongering — Nam0hT4m (@nam0t4m) January 4, 2020

“No I wooooon’t do that.”