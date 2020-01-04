“Meat Loaf” is trending today, and it’s probably not for any reasons you might assume:

It seems the singer has emerged like a Bat Out of Hell to dare question one of the Left’s newest, biggest heroes:

Trending

And with that, many on the climate change alarmist side were mocking Meat Loaf’s scientist cred:

Is Meat Loaf at least as much of an actual “climate scientist” as Thunberg?

“No I wooooon’t do that.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeglobal warmingGreta ThunbergMeat Loaf