New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof obviously thought his previous arguments against taking out Qassem Soleimani weren’t being effective, so he added more of a country flair for this analogy:

My national security doubts about the Soleimani killing are failing to persuade. So as a farm boy let me offer a different analogy. Growing up, there were wasp nests above our wood pile. I hated them but I learned that rashly throwing rocks at wasp nests makes the problems worse. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 4, 2020

That tweet generated plenty of buzz, pun partly intended. First off, does it seem like there should be more options?

“as a farm boy, i learned there are only two ways to deal with wasps: with rocks or not at all. there is literally no in between." https://t.co/lBBCsA3YvT — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2020

There would also, of course, be other considerations:

Had your wasp nest had already killed 600 of your neighbors? https://t.co/HjVfNdaTGP — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 4, 2020

The wasp nest analogy seems to be falling apart just a little.

I love when you guys play “rural real American” for the day. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 4, 2020

Anything to relate to the flyover folks!

So instead you tried stuffing cash into the wasp nest, right? — Wawasense (@wawasense) January 4, 2020

LOL. Maybe that was happening more on Ben Rhodes’ and the Obama admin’s farm.

Nick should see some of our vets who've been stung by that wasp. Taking out a the hive queen is a very effective tool in reducing the wasp population. https://t.co/0hSQ3w0QkZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 4, 2020

This idiot would allow the wasp nest to fester and grow for decades and then piss himself if he had to do anything about it himself. Rural farm boy my ass. A https://t.co/yrbSR1Mmns — von Scrappy (@mattis4potus20) January 4, 2020

Why would you tolerate Soleimani throwing IEDs at our soldiers for years then?https://t.co/vbPPYpdkl9 — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) January 4, 2020

Are the rocks you're referring to perhaps drone strikes from the years 2009-2016 or nah? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2020

So many questions.

He apparently DIDN'T learn to destroy the nests properly to prevent their spread.

Kinda the issue. We've spent 10 years throwing rocks at terrorist hornet nests. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/3QM4INZ66I — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) January 4, 2020

I learned appeasing the wasp nests didn't work either. https://t.co/9hjaTfPzBh — Thucydides (@CanadaHawk) January 4, 2020

This is a really bad analogy. I don't know what was wrong with his farm but on ours we killed them we didn't tolerate getting stung because killing the nest might piss them off. We got the appropriate tools and ended the threat. That's how farmers in IL did it. https://t.co/UOJLsT1bjV — Lone Pats Fan (@LonePatFan1) January 4, 2020

Better analogy. Call in professionals with wasp suits and flamethrowers. https://t.co/FsYqnV2YmC pic.twitter.com/41PKo095A2 — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) January 4, 2020

Maybe Kristof should be careful with the analogies from now on, lest he be accused of dehumanizing groups of people.

Now here's something I didn't see coming: Harvard educated NY Times columnists likening Iranian military personnel to insects, and inviting a discussion on various methods to eradicate themhttps://t.co/jgHVabWQcW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 4, 2020

You do know that Iranians are human beings, right? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 4, 2020

It appears a certain columnist has been stung by his own analogy.