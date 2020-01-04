New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof obviously thought his previous arguments against taking out Qassem Soleimani weren’t being effective, so he added more of a country flair for this analogy:

That tweet generated plenty of buzz, pun partly intended. First off, does it seem like there should be more options?

There would also, of course, be other considerations:

The wasp nest analogy seems to be falling apart just a little.

Trending

Anything to relate to the flyover folks!

LOL. Maybe that was happening more on Ben Rhodes’ and the Obama admin’s farm.

So many questions.

Maybe Kristof should be careful with the analogies from now on, lest he be accused of dehumanizing groups of people.

It appears a certain columnist has been stung by his own analogy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranNicholas KristofQassem Soleimani