In the House, Nancy Pelosi continues to stall with the articles of impeachment while her fellow Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, keeps the talking points alive. Meanwhile, as the Democrats keep playing their circus games, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has other priorities:

Now McConnell says he's going to simply do the Senate's normal business until Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment over. Think confirming judges/nominees and passing USMCA — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 3, 2020

Now McConnell is setting up votes on nominees for next week. Impeachment, it seems, will wait! — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 3, 2020

Well done, Democrats!

Real brain genius stuff to hold them back as if McConnell is eager for a trial. https://t.co/mMW4pm2DHl — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) January 3, 2020

“Master legislator” Pelosi’s leverage in withholding articles from the Senate is… giving McConnell more time to confirm judges? https://t.co/s1LLRoRcyH — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) January 3, 2020

How are the Dems so, so bad at this https://t.co/IUFSWwplfH — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) January 3, 2020

NRSC senior adviser Matt Whitlock might have some gifts to go purchase:

We need to send fruit baskets to Jen Rubin, Laurence Tribe and the other "strategists" who convinced Pelosi that holding on to the articles so we could pass a major trade deal and confirm more judges was a good idea. https://t.co/c6VbVlwTjd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 3, 2020

LOL! We’re not sure the Dems thought this one all the way through.