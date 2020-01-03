The killing of Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad, Iraq yesterday has brought with it a number of hot takes, some of which are so scorching they have spontaneously combusted.

A person who has been in the news for the past three years has weighed in, and that person is Lisa Page, the FBI lawyer who was exchanging anti-Trump texts and having an affair with FBI agent Peter Strzok. Page had this to say about the situation:

Good riddance, but also God help us. My mother emigrated from Iran in her 20s, to forge a better life for herself. 1/ — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) January 3, 2020

Iran is smart and strategic and all over the world. Iran isn’t an irrational actor, but they have the pride of a 5,000 year old culture. I fear they are going to hit back in a way to remind America that they are a real and independent country. I hope I’m wrong. 2/ — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) January 3, 2020

What is it about Trump that makes some Americans sound like they could be speaking on behalf of foreign nations? In this case, the foreign nation is one that’s been at the top of the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terror since 1984.

Their 5000 year old culture is so rich and prideful that Lisa could not actually tweet this from Iran because of censorship and her gender. https://t.co/JSunuIM4Eh — John (@JaMumper) January 3, 2020

It’s just a little ironic.

Oh, I don't know how do American soldiers feel? pic.twitter.com/siXGx7rYvz — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) January 3, 2020

and fund groups like Hezbullah — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) January 3, 2020

43 years ago, women in Tehran could wear short sleeves and shorts…outside…in broad daylight with their hair in a ponytail. — Jonathan’s (@MirthlessChukle) January 3, 2020

Striking America is inherently irrational https://t.co/gjDduyP6Ke — Xan (@eXand3rr) January 3, 2020

Miss Insurance Policy 2016 weighs in. https://t.co/6WZIuLOkBh — Beorn (@Beorn2000) January 3, 2020

Iran is an irrational actor… and they aren't a super power. We have no reason to fear Iran. https://t.co/a9QIzSwkfZ — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 3, 2020

It's a bunch of fascists abusing their citizens for thier own ends. https://t.co/6pji8KQo7F — NARNfan (@NARNfan) January 3, 2020

The pride of 5000 YO culture …. geez these people https://t.co/0gDrUsVf20 — Cstamp (@Honda753) January 3, 2020

This could actually cause them to get out in the streets and yell out “Death To America!” It’s a game changer. — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) January 3, 2020

No one questions Iran's intelligence (unlike yours).

No one questions the lurking dangers. No one *should* question taking out Soleimani, a state-backed actor. No one should question our support for Iranian people. https://t.co/NCD3PBAN7W — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 3, 2020

Don’t worry, we have an insurance policy. It’s called “President Trump” https://t.co/l9yqcY95e1 — Guild Astrogator (@GuildAstrogator) January 3, 2020

We see what just happened there.