The killing of Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad, Iraq yesterday has brought with it a number of hot takes, some of which are so scorching they have spontaneously combusted.

A person who has been in the news for the past three years has weighed in, and that person is Lisa Page, the FBI lawyer who was exchanging anti-Trump texts and having an affair with FBI agent Peter Strzok. Page had this to say about the situation:

What is it about Trump that makes some Americans sound like they could be speaking on behalf of foreign nations? In this case, the foreign nation is one that’s been at the top of the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terror since 1984.

It’s just a little ironic.

We see what just happened there.

