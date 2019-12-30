A gunman was brought down by one or more armed congregants at a Texas church Sunday morning within seconds of the time he started pulling the trigger. Sadly, two people were killed, but it might have been much worse if not for some heroes at the church. The NRA recognized one such person this way:

Here’s how the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence would like everybody to interpret that tweet:

“Celebration of a church shootout”?

But the CSGV doubled down:

Wow.

Yeah, that’s just pathetic.

