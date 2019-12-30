A gunman was brought down by one or more armed congregants at a Texas church Sunday morning within seconds of the time he started pulling the trigger. Sadly, two people were killed, but it might have been much worse if not for some heroes at the church. The NRA recognized one such person this way:

The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting. We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives. pic.twitter.com/HJCxWrbleL — NRA (@NRA) December 30, 2019

Here’s how the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence would like everybody to interpret that tweet:

The @NRA’s celebration of a church shootout is grotesque. https://t.co/8hOOZZHO6T — Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (@CSGV) December 30, 2019

“Celebration of a church shootout”?

You misspelled “celebration of heroic action that saved countless lives” — LlarrytheLlama (@MACE__16) December 30, 2019

So, uh, celebrating lives being saved is a BAD thing? Exercising a Constitutional Right is a BAD thing? — Snickers (@Applejacks1971) December 30, 2019

The NRA, and many other people with a functioning brain, are praising the heroic actions of a man who stopped a shooting from becoming worse by taking the necessary steps. Shame on you. https://t.co/kvoAfyM7zT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 30, 2019

They're not celebrating a church shooting, they're presenting what happened and who stopped it from being any worse than it was — Ryan Steeb (@steeb_ryan) December 30, 2019

I'm not a huge fan of the NRA but this is just boldly dishonest. https://t.co/qmFumnwB97 — John Cheshire (@JohninUT) December 30, 2019

Most people are elated that the crazy gunman was stopped so quickly before the entire congregation was shot up like fish in a barrel. Only anti-gunners see that as a tragedy. — 40 year-old Grandpa (@XRP2112) December 30, 2019

Early running for "worst galaxy-brain take of the day" right here pic.twitter.com/8qSolZBdWA — Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) December 30, 2019

But the CSGV doubled down:

Your misrepresentation of the @NRA's tweet and your unwillingness to acknowledge that Jack Wilson's heroic actions saved lives are par for the course. https://t.co/vmN9MiFi9p — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 30, 2019

2 dead during Sunday worship is not a success story. It’s a national disgrace. https://t.co/xrYnz0aA8V — Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (@CSGV) December 30, 2019

Wow.

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence is upset when gun violence is stopped. Oh the irony. — Sha 🎉 (@quip1) December 30, 2019

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence angry at group thanking a man for stopping gun violence. https://t.co/cnbljwUnBa — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 30, 2019

Yeah, that’s just pathetic.