Bernie Sanders continues to try and keep traction in the field of 2020 Democrats with the Iowa caucuses just around the corner next year, and it looks like he’s borrowing an approach that’s also been taken by Andrew Yang:

"Who is Bernie Sanders? He's kind of the opposite of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/tWMukszBIT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 28, 2019

It seems Sanders set himself up like a socialist bowling pin with that one:

Because Donald Trump actually won a presidential election? https://t.co/yovxoEwLtr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 28, 2019

i.e. has never had a real job, run a company, or made a payroll. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) December 28, 2019

Feel the Bern!

You couldn’t have said it better…he is definitely the opposite of you. Thank god for President Trump! 💜💚💛 — SknowOtter (@SknowO) December 28, 2019

That’s why he won and you didn’t 💕 — ER (@fearofdolphins) December 28, 2019

So, high unemployment, low jobs, terrible economy, floor level stock market, and back to bad trade deals. Where do I sign up?! https://t.co/rELKfBbOud — Just A Dude (@JustaDudeInSoCA) December 28, 2019

The biggest compliment to @realDonaldTrump EVER!!!!! — Andy TRUMPtographer (@Trumptographer) December 28, 2019

Exactly. Well said.

Trump unemployment 3.5%, Bernie’s economy would jump to 6-7%.

Trump stock market up over 10,000 points. Bernie’s anti Wall Street policies would decimate stocks.

6.2M people off of food stamps (Bernie sees this as negative)

7.1M more in the workforce.#Facts — JIM BAUR (@JIMBAUR) December 28, 2019

I wish someone would describe me as the opposite of a Socialist. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 28, 2019

Less pay, more unemployment, more regulations, lower GDP, more government assistance, open borders, higher taxes and China becomes the world leader Yea: got my vote https://t.co/cRW8fr90Zb — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ John A. Maher (@J_A_Maher) December 28, 2019

LOL. Sanders definitely might want to reconsider that approach.