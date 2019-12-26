Nancy Pelosi continues to stall the articles of impeachment in the House to squeeze every possible ounce of politics out of the situation (even if it might be backfiring). But that doesn’t mean everything is stalled. The Senate keeps confirming Trump judicial nominees by the dozens, including to the 9th Circuit. Here’s Politico’s spin on that story:

“The liberal 9th Circuit”? Well, maybe not anymore:

That headline makes it sound as if the 9th was supposed to lean in only one direction forever. Who wants to tell them?

And not only admit it, but actually sound the alarm when it starts to get balanced out.

