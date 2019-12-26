Nancy Pelosi continues to stall the articles of impeachment in the House to squeeze every possible ounce of politics out of the situation (even if it might be backfiring). But that doesn’t mean everything is stalled. The Senate keeps confirming Trump judicial nominees by the dozens, including to the 9th Circuit. Here’s Politico’s spin on that story:

How Trump is filling the liberal 9th Circuit with conservatives https://t.co/ggqCKECWmK — POLITICO (@politico) December 25, 2019

“The liberal 9th Circuit”? Well, maybe not anymore:

"The liberal 9th Circuit." As if it's owed to them, or something. https://t.co/icCW4yg1O7 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 25, 2019

Liberal? Was that a rule? — Beto Ochoa (@Beto_In_Austin) December 25, 2019

Alternate headline How Trump is balancing the turrible 9th Circuit with Constitutionally based judges. https://t.co/doTQ7ump6o — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 26, 2019

Like the 9th Circuit belongs exclusively to the Left. 🙄 https://t.co/1orVkSDfp9 — 🤔 (@whatever_1225) December 26, 2019

Why is it mandatory this Court circuit be "liberal?" https://t.co/VgsRIRJEqF — Frenz (@RAFrenzy) December 26, 2019

That headline makes it sound as if the 9th was supposed to lean in only one direction forever. Who wants to tell them?

Great Christmas gift from Politico. Well done Mr. President and Mr. McConnell. — AZ Spook 🇺🇸🗽 (@SunDevil31673) December 26, 2019

Two words: Harry and Reid https://t.co/zTUG1DmB3o — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 26, 2019

Um, by appointing them? https://t.co/JNfBfZ6A4r — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) December 26, 2019

You say this like it’s a bad thing. — The Irreverent (T) (@gunboss68) December 26, 2019

"But, we own the bureaucracy! This isn't fair!" *Stomps foot* — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) December 26, 2019

This sparks great joy. https://t.co/pbTym0Y1nC — Yvan Rejean Pontino (@FFG154) December 26, 2019

Admission that there is blatant bias in a federal court https://t.co/2jl2c49BP7 — Tayleb Brooks (@KingBrooksV) December 26, 2019

And not only admit it, but actually sound the alarm when it starts to get balanced out.