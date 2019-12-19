In the last few days (and weeks, and months, and years) House Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, have invoked the Founding Fathers countless times in order to claim they’re acting on impeachment exactly the way the Founders intended, all while respecting the Constitution and following it to the letter. But if this analysis in the Washington Post is any indicator, it might be almost time to return to the previous book of talking points:

That approach sounds so familiar! Can somebody ask the Dems what they think of the Founders now?

It seems the mainstream media, not unlike the congressional Democrats, can be quite selective on any given day on which parts of the Constitution they’ll bravely stand up and defend.

Tags: ConstitutionDonald Trumpfounding fathersimpeachmentNancy Pelosi