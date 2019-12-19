In the last few days (and weeks, and months, and years) House Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, have invoked the Founding Fathers countless times in order to claim they’re acting on impeachment exactly the way the Founders intended, all while respecting the Constitution and following it to the letter. But if this analysis in the Washington Post is any indicator, it might be almost time to return to the previous book of talking points:

Analysis: To avoid removal, Trump only needs senators representing 7 percent of the country to support him https://t.co/gSrizFpOjt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 19, 2019

That approach sounds so familiar! Can somebody ask the Dems what they think of the Founders now?

Good, that's awesome. Just as the founding fathers intended. Checks and balances. If the crime was so egregious that it warranted removal, those Americans would agree. Luckily, he'll get Senators representing closer to 50% — Southeast PA for America (@SoutheastPA4USA) December 19, 2019

Good lord, the senate represents the state, hence why it is equal, the HOR represents the people. That is why some states have more reps. Take a damn civics class! And good luck amending the constitution and getting those small states to give up their representation. — C. Ordaz (@mulford21979) December 19, 2019

The propaganda media doesn’t like that pesky constitution. — corn pop Thunberg🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@wreatty) December 19, 2019

It seems the mainstream media, not unlike the congressional Democrats, can be quite selective on any given day on which parts of the Constitution they’ll bravely stand up and defend.