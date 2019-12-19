As Twitchy told you just a little while ago, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called it a year and dismissed the House, saying there would be no more votes until January 7th. That means the articles of impeachment will remain stalled in the House and the delay will go on indefinitely.

Law professor Laurence Tribe, who may have been one of the inspirations behind the House Dems stalling on turning the articles over to the House, praised the Democrats and told Trump and the Republicans to “just chill”:

Gee, remember when Trump was an imminent threat who Dems said Congress must deal with immediately?

Tribe was once among the “imminent threat” Resistance:

If you’re keeping score at home, replace “direct and immediate threat to the republic” with “just chill.”

