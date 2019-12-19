As Twitchy told you just a little while ago, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called it a year and dismissed the House, saying there would be no more votes until January 7th. That means the articles of impeachment will remain stalled in the House and the delay will go on indefinitely.

Law professor Laurence Tribe, who may have been one of the inspirations behind the House Dems stalling on turning the articles over to the House, praised the Democrats and told Trump and the Republicans to “just chill”:

I can save POTUS lawyers a lot of time: there are no legal options, but the House won’t hold the articles indefinitely. Just chill. https://t.co/kSxZKP6Srx — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 19, 2019

This gang is blind to irony and incapable of perceiving its own hypocrisy. Nothing new here. https://t.co/DIwVLbMX9z — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 19, 2019

Gee, remember when Trump was an imminent threat who Dems said Congress must deal with immediately?

So much for the imminent threat — Dusty (@mrgladstoneb) December 19, 2019

So much for urgent and imperative and a threat to national security. What a crock of sh*t. — skekko (@skekko1) December 19, 2019

“That is an ongoing threat to the country, and one that simply can’t wait,” said Schiff. “There’s a sense of urgency, because he will do anything — judging from his past conduct — that he can to get interference and to rig the next election,” Nadler said. Never mind – Pelosi — Scott Larsson (@larssonsa1) December 19, 2019

Tribe was once among the “imminent threat” Resistance:

Trump is a national security threat. Anyone wondering why the nation shouldn’t just wait till the 2020 election to oust him needs to think about his reckless handling of classified information and, of course, his illegal messing with the election itself https://t.co/j7PuBTLQeF — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 29, 2019

If you’re keeping score at home, replace “direct and immediate threat to the republic” with “just chill.”