As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan announced that she would support the articles of impeachment against President Trump in spite of the fact that most voters in her district might be opposed:

Slotkin represents an R+4 congressional district that Trump won 51-44 in 2016 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 16, 2019

There are now Dems, including Rep. Slotkin, who are having some serious trouble spinning their impeachment support to their local constituents:

The Dems are getting REKT in their districts. This impeachment hoax is the most obvious case of political suicidal in modern times and these fools continue to charge ahead. The stupidity is breathtaking. https://t.co/HVXpWNVbW3 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 16, 2019

Rep. Slotkin had a town hall in her district and faced plenty of backlash:

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, one of the 31 Democrats that represent districts President Trump won in 2016, is facing blowback from her constituents over her support for Impeachment. pic.twitter.com/giZ54PeqyQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 16, 2019

They do not sound happy. Let this be a message for other Democrats in Trump won districts.@CongressmanJVD & @collinpeterson made the right choice. pic.twitter.com/pBve7HTvb6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 16, 2019

Maybe a stern reminder about who had the microphone helped… or maybe not:

“I’m just gonna keep rolling because I have the mic,” says Rep. Slotkin as protestors persist. — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) December 16, 2019

Slotkin, overcoming cheers of "four more years": "Ok, I'm just going to continue, because I've got the mic." — Simone Pathe (@sfpathe) December 16, 2019

This is escalating quickly on Dems in unsafe districts.

This sounds like an organic, spontaneous protest not like the tightly scripted, organized, manufactured protests at Republican town halls. That matters because those people are most likely actual voters in her district. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 16, 2019

No organized chants scripted by special interest groups — just ticked-off constituents.

Not only tone deaf but direct feedback deaf. — Clay Wallace (@cc_wallace) December 16, 2019

They haven’t learned from Heidi Heidkamp in the Kavanaugh vote. It’s a career killer. — Patrick Sullivan (@sullyp40) December 16, 2019

Exactly how ticked off many of Slotkin’s constituents are will be known next November.