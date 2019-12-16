As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan announced that she would support the articles of impeachment against President Trump in spite of the fact that most voters in her district might be opposed:

There are now Dems, including Rep. Slotkin, who are having some serious trouble spinning their impeachment support to their local constituents:

Rep. Slotkin had a town hall in her district and faced plenty of backlash:

Maybe a stern reminder about who had the microphone helped… or maybe not:

This is escalating quickly on Dems in unsafe districts.

No organized chants scripted by special interest groups — just ticked-off constituents.

Exactly how ticked off many of Slotkin’s constituents are will be known next November.

