Politico is reporting today that a House Democrat, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, is planning to leave the Democratic Party to become a Republican, spurred by his party’s endless impeachment push:

Rumors had been swirling all week that Van Drew was going to switch. He denied it. Met w/ Trump yesterday (first reported by @washingtonpost) and his staff were informed today. W/ @MZanona https://t.co/yeI7sWBn8n — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 14, 2019

CONFIRMED: Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew has informed staff he is SWITCHING PARTIES and will become a Republican, following a lengthy meeting w/ Trump. And senior Dems have been scrambling to reach him all day. story w/ @heatherscope: https://t.co/ipZ513ySzV — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 14, 2019

The stunning move comes ahead of a historic vote on impeachment, to which Van Drew is strongly opposed. But it also comes amid new polling that shows his approval numbers are underwater w/ Dem voters in his district: Just 24% of ppl think he deserves to be reelected. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 14, 2019

Republicans in the Capitol had been whispering all week about whether Van Drew would join their ranks.. in fact, some GOPers had even encouraged it. The R's are gonna have an absolute field day with this one. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 14, 2019

Time will tell how many House Democrats ultimately refuse to fall in line with Pelosi, Schiff & Nadler’s impeachment push.