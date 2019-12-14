Politico is reporting today that a House Democrat, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, is planning to leave the Democratic Party to become a Republican, spurred by his party’s endless impeachment push:

Time will tell how many House Democrats ultimately refuse to fall in line with Pelosi, Schiff & Nadler’s impeachment push.

