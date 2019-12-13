This morning the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to forward two articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives for a vote that could take place as early as next week.

Judiciary Committee votes along party lines to forward articles of impeachment (Dem rep admits why the vote was delayed a few hours) https://t.co/vXBj4FfPdf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2019

And with that “#Impeached” is a top 5 trend on Twitter, at least partly because there seems to be some misunderstanding of how it all works:

This is how reliable @Twitter trends are. #Impeached is trending and lefties here are reporting @realDonaldTrump has been impeached. He has not been. That only happens after a vote of the full house. How can they know so little yet yell so loudly? So weird. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 13, 2019

#Impeached LOL. Lots of Twitter political n00bs out there who don't fully understand how this all works. Do they still have civics classes in school? — tw (@teedubya) December 13, 2019

I don’t think anyone issuing this #Impeached hashtag to celebrate has any idea how impeachment works. 1. Trump was not impeached today

2. Trump will not necessarily leave office if he DOES get impeached because y’all don’t have the votes in the Senate

3. You like Mike Pence? — Jennifer Schoewe (@js_conservative) December 13, 2019

When you see #Impeached is trending and realize how many people actually think @realDonaldTrump was impeached today. This is very telling of the problems facing this Country. pic.twitter.com/2pbdtrwagZ — Jonathan Pelletier (@MurricanPatriot) December 13, 2019

When you hop on Twitter and see #Impeached trending despite there not being an impeachment vote yet in the House. pic.twitter.com/C0yx4dx7sU — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 13, 2019

Tfw you find out that Trump didn’t get #impeached today after all pic.twitter.com/ZFg4G8zD0x — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 13, 2019

You can literally see the moment their hearts break. lol — 🎄The🐰FOO🎅🏼 (@PolitiBunny) December 13, 2019

There are definitely going to be a lot of people in for a rude awakening.

Guess who is getting #impeached today? You earned this one, future inmate number 45. — Ruby (@Ruby5202007) December 13, 2019

Donald J Trump the first president in US history to use a foreign country to be elected is #Impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.#FridayThe13th, 2019 — eyeswideopen (@wedonopeneyes) December 13, 2019

#Trump has been #impeached for abuse of power (1) and obstruction of Congress (2). Nancy Pelosi has got that #FridayFeeling! pic.twitter.com/msyCeO3srO — Caitlin Rose (@singinglily) December 13, 2019

Trump just got #Impeached we love to see it. pic.twitter.com/c6uYHvSWZ2 — Vesuvius | Reshop Heda 😔 (@nothingtofearCL) December 13, 2019

The American Ppl HAVE SPOKEN #IMPEACHED.

We Voted & took over the House! pic.twitter.com/z2Y3JtYtJF — Vega🇵🇷🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@GVega_7) December 13, 2019

Trump finally achieved something Obama didn’t. #Impeached — Gennefer ‘Stands with the WGA’ Jingles (@Gennefer) December 13, 2019

This is how you'll be remembered in the history books: President* Donald J. Trump#Impeached — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 13, 2019

A buzzkill moment of realization might hit at some point over the weekend. And if Trump is impeached by the House, how many on the Left will think that means he’s no longer president? Stay tuned.

