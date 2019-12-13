This morning the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to forward two articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives for a vote that could take place as early as next week.

And with that “#Impeached” is a top 5 trend on Twitter, at least partly because there seems to be some misunderstanding of how it all works:

There are definitely going to be a lot of people in for a rude awakening.

A buzzkill moment of realization might hit at some point over the weekend. And if Trump is impeached by the House, how many on the Left will think that means he’s no longer president? Stay tuned.

