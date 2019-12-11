Michael Horowitz’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday really made Sen. Ted Cruz’s jaw hit the floor (even while some Dems on the committee tried to change the subject or divert attention):

Today at @senjudiciary I pointed out on behalf of the American people 3 of the most GLARING abuses of power by the DOJ & FBI, as laid out in IG Horowitz’s chilling #FISAreport. pic.twitter.com/qmQRvNyes7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 11, 2019

And here are the three most “glaring” moments according to Sen. Cruz:

#1: The FISA court was never made aware of the serious questions raised by the primary subsource about the accuracy of the Steele Dossier – which we know was a bunch of malarkey and was central to the FISA applications. pic.twitter.com/Q7Boibudam — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 11, 2019

#2: A lawyer in the @FBI altered an email and created fraudulent evidence that senior officials used in a sworn statement to the court to ultimately obtain a FISA warrant. pic.twitter.com/5109QZ1Tim — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 11, 2019

#3: @TheJusticeDept & the @FBI did not disclose to the court that this entire operation was funded by the @DNC. It was funded by the @HillaryClinton campaign and by Democrats–it was an opposition research dump. #FISAReport pic.twitter.com/U4ujPA5cyD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 11, 2019

What will come of all this next? Stay tuned.

