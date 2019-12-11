At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Michael Horowitz, Democrats such as Dianne Feinstein were attempting to point out that the myriad “mistakes” made by the FBI that were outlined in the IG report weren’t evidence of any political bias:

Horowitz testified that as far as the beginning of the investigation was concerned, he found “no evidence” that political bias was a motivation. However, as Sen. Graham pointed out with example after example in his opening statement, it’s difficult to rule out political bias after hearing everything that happened:

During Graham’s questioning of Horowitz, the IG then took apart the Democrat narrative:

Down goes the narrative!

Perhaps a member of the committee could ask that question.

