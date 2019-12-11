At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Michael Horowitz, Democrats such as Dianne Feinstein were attempting to point out that the myriad “mistakes” made by the FBI that were outlined in the IG report weren’t evidence of any political bias:

FEINSTEIN: You didn't find a deep state conspiracy against candidate or President Trump?

HOROWITZ: As to the opening, we found no bias, no testimonial, documentary evidence on that. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 11, 2019

Feinstein immediately guides Horowitz through explaining that there was no evidence of political bias or a "deep state" conspiracy playing a role in the opening of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/dGESeTd3Ys — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019

Horowitz testified that as far as the beginning of the investigation was concerned, he found “no evidence” that political bias was a motivation. However, as Sen. Graham pointed out with example after example in his opening statement, it’s difficult to rule out political bias after hearing everything that happened:

During his opening statement at the Judiciary Committee hearing with DOJ IG Michael Horowitz, @LindseyGrahamSC is going line-by-line through the Strzok/Page texts bashing Trump and detailing how they plan to stop him. Impossible to hear these texts and believe there was no bias. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 11, 2019

Sen. Graham: FISA lawyer had bias against Trump, IG report shows “bad stuff”https://t.co/d2nagRveUL pic.twitter.com/2j3vnFotEb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2019

During Graham’s questioning of Horowitz, the IG then took apart the Democrat narrative:

This is noteworthy. Horowitz is NOT saying he has ruled out political bias in the FBI's 17 Carter Page FISA errors. Q: "Can you say it wasn’t because of political bias?" A: "I do not know." — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 11, 2019

Horowitz tells Graham he is unable to say if political bias did or didn't motivate FBI agents to withhold information that undercut Steele dossier. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 11, 2019

While Horowitz said he found no political bias in the origins of the investigation, he said has not ruled that out as part of the FBI errors related to the Carter Page FISA process. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 11, 2019

Horowitz tells Sen. Lindsey Graham that he is not able to rule out political bias as the motivation behind the mishandling of the Carter Page FISA warrant: "I did not know [the agents'] state of mind at this point." — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) December 11, 2019

