The field of 2020 Democrats continue to struggle to gain traction, and perhaps partly because of that Hillary Clinton and those with an interest in keeping her in the spotlight are doing just that:
Who does she think she is? March 6. #HillaryOnHulu pic.twitter.com/lrEkvhIB5Z
— hulu (@hulu) December 10, 2019
Judging from many of the replies, the “#ImWithHer” crowd seems reinvigorated. Could it possibly be…?
Dear Lord.
She…is actually considering running, isn't she? https://t.co/IaPkYQO1Bb
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 11, 2019
We have no idea what’s going on, other than Hillary Clinton would love to stay in the spotlight and there’s no shortage of outlets willing to help her do just that.
Right now, Kim Jong-un is wondering how come he doesn't have bootlicking propaganda as good as this about him on North Korea's state-run TV…
— Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) December 11, 2019
— Steven Perez (@silas216) December 10, 2019
I’m definitely not watching. https://t.co/E4ahKTJhTh
— Lex (@lexcerrillos) December 10, 2019
Nobody:
Absolutely Nobody:
Hulu: https://t.co/CfcdXzqdYF
— Anthony Stauffer (@anthonystauffer) December 10, 2019
Is this a comedy https://t.co/wnydMYOPGd
— Sarah Williams (@SarahWilliamsTX) December 11, 2019
Well, yes, except many don’t seem to realize it.