Lead Democrat impeachment prosecutor Dan Goldman has spent a good deal of time (including at today’s hearing) insisting that he’s a nonpartisan investigator when it comes to the probe into allegations against President Trump:

Rep. Gaetz: Are you a partisan advocate or a nonpartisan investigator? Daniel Goldman: "I am here to present the report that we did on our investigation, which was totally and completely reliant on the actual evidence we uncovered, the witness testimony and the documents." pic.twitter.com/vJ2OsymFKP — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 9, 2019

"I would be happy to put my — this investigation up with any of the nonpartisan investigations I did," Goldman said. "I hope you read the evidence and you could judge for yourself." — Ben Siegel (@benyc) December 9, 2019

But then, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz threw a wrench into the gears of the “nonpartisan seeker of truth” image Goldman’s been trying to create:

OMG @mattgaetz put up a giant printout of a tweet from "non-partisan" Democrat counsel Daniel Goldman talking about the fabled Trump "pee tape" pic.twitter.com/7fEJJ6H6Y6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 9, 2019

Here’s the full exchange:

.@RepMattGaetz shows how partisan the Democrats' lead investigator, Mr. Goldman, is a partisan hack. There is NOTHING fair or unbiased about the Democrats' partisan & vindictive impeachment sham. They are ALL trying to do their parts to impeach & remove their political rival. pic.twitter.com/lgWkaEh5H1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 9, 2019

Yep, how very “nonpartisan”!

As i first reported below, lead Dem impeachment prosecutor Dan Goldman not only tweeted against Trump but also gave more than $40,000 to Democrats in political donations, including to Hillary and Obama, yet he just insisted he is conducting a "non-partisan" investigation of Trump https://t.co/dcznBqG18a — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 9, 2019

Goldman just keeps looking more and more objective. *Eye roll*

This was fantastic — Mascar.Mad (@MasCar2919) December 9, 2019

Nice work @mattgaetz confronting partisan Daniel Goldman's "nonpartisan" credibility by his false summary of the Steele dossier and the impact of Goldman's political donations on his #ImpeachmentHearings role. — Sara (@SaraMjolnira) December 9, 2019

Isn’t that special!

No bias to be seen from a Goldman! Nothing to be seen here! Move along! — D/B/A Bob (@BobSamuelson55) December 9, 2019

And the Democrats know that’s exactly the sentiment that will be shared by the MSM.