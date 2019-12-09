Lead Democrat impeachment prosecutor Dan Goldman has spent a good deal of time (including at today’s hearing) insisting that he’s a nonpartisan investigator when it comes to the probe into allegations against President Trump:

But then, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz threw a wrench into the gears of the “nonpartisan seeker of truth” image Goldman’s been trying to create:

Trending

Here’s the full exchange:

Yep, how very “nonpartisan”!

Goldman just keeps looking more and more objective. *Eye roll*

Isn’t that special!

And the Democrats know that’s exactly the sentiment that will be shared by the MSM.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ImpeachmentHearingsDaniel GoldmanDemocratsDonald TrumpFBIimpeachmentSteele dossier