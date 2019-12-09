Lead Democrat impeachment prosecutor Dan Goldman has spent a good deal of time (including at today’s hearing) insisting that he’s a nonpartisan investigator when it comes to the probe into allegations against President Trump:
Rep. Gaetz: Are you a partisan advocate or a nonpartisan investigator?
Daniel Goldman: "I am here to present the report that we did on our investigation, which was totally and completely reliant on the actual evidence we uncovered, the witness testimony and the documents." pic.twitter.com/vJ2OsymFKP
"I would be happy to put my — this investigation up with any of the nonpartisan investigations I did," Goldman said. "I hope you read the evidence and you could judge for yourself."
But then, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz threw a wrench into the gears of the “nonpartisan seeker of truth” image Goldman’s been trying to create:
OMG @mattgaetz put up a giant printout of a tweet from "non-partisan" Democrat counsel Daniel Goldman talking about the fabled Trump "pee tape" pic.twitter.com/7fEJJ6H6Y6
Here’s the full exchange:
.@RepMattGaetz shows how partisan the Democrats' lead investigator, Mr. Goldman, is a partisan hack.
There is NOTHING fair or unbiased about the Democrats' partisan & vindictive impeachment sham. They are ALL trying to do their parts to impeach & remove their political rival. pic.twitter.com/lgWkaEh5H1
Yep, how very “nonpartisan”!
As i first reported below, lead Dem impeachment prosecutor Dan Goldman not only tweeted against Trump but also gave more than $40,000 to Democrats in political donations, including to Hillary and Obama, yet he just insisted he is conducting a "non-partisan" investigation of Trump https://t.co/dcznBqG18a
Goldman just keeps looking more and more objective. *Eye roll*
Nice work @mattgaetz confronting partisan Daniel Goldman's "nonpartisan" credibility by his false summary of the Steele dossier and the impact of Goldman's political donations on his #ImpeachmentHearings role.
