As we told you earlier, the IG report detailing what happened inside the FBI when it came to the launching of the Russia investigation found no evidence of political bias, but many “mistakes” that were made. We’re using quote marks around “mistakes” because there are many who consider “incompetence not political bias” to be acceptable vindication. However, former FBI Director James Comey thought the IG report was sufficient enough of a reason to emerge long enough to spike the ball:

Comey also thinks some apologies are owed, and oddly enough, so does Ari Fleischer — except they should be coming from Comey:

Comey is his usual pious self. He calls for others to apologize, but he is the one who owes three apologies: 1) To Carter Page, who the FBI wrongfully accused of being a Russian agent. 2) The FISA court for deceiving them. 3) President Trump for relying on the Steele dossier. https://t.co/EXL68d9A6n — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 9, 2019

The odds of that actually happening seem pretty darn low.

