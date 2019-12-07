This week, Nancy Pelosi said that the House would be moving forward with impeachment hearings. In other words, the Dems plan to keep pushing the goalpost back as long as they deem necessary. The hearings are now in the Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who took a page from Pelosi and is claiming the Founders would be 100 percent behind what the House Dems are trying to do:

Nadler: The Framers worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment. President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain. The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 7, 2019

It’s entirely possible that Nadler’s first sentence is entirely accurate, just not for the reason he thinks.

For 3 years we’ve heard this — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) December 7, 2019

Quite amusing to hear the libs reference the founders. They’ve spent years denouncing them and tearing down their statues. It’s totally asinine. — Julie H Wright✝️ (@juliew38138) December 7, 2019

Nadler wins today’s ‘Projectionist Award.’ — Budgie (@Budgie4America) December 7, 2019

I think the framers would think a useless jackass like nadler being in elected office since 1977 would be a nightmare and a threat to democracy — b00_ (@B00balls) December 7, 2019

Nadler is so full of it. He needs to look in the mirror. — Annie B Divine (@annieb0823) December 7, 2019

And of course the House Democrats have to pretend to be sad about the proceedings:

Judiciary Cmte: The consideration of articles of impeachment is always a sad & solemn undertaking. In the end, it is the Hse—speaking for the Nation..that must decide whether the President’s conduct rises to the level of “high Crimes & Misdemeanors” warranting impeachment — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 7, 2019

Impeachment is such a “sad and solemn undertaking” that the Dems have been trying to undertake it for three years based on an evolving set of allegations.

