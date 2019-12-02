When you think of the word “hypocrisy” when it comes to the issue of climate change and those who are sounding alarms about fossil fuel emissions, a few names might come to mind. More likely than not, John Kerry will be one of those names, and he continues to earn the title:

From the DC Examiner:

During an interview on Meet the Press, Kerry said more attention needs to be placed on the issue of climate change and pushed back on host Chuck Todd when he claimed that President Trump is the only roadblock stopping action on climate change. “It’s not just the president, Chuck. There are great efforts out there. Many environmental groups, young people particularly. But no country is getting the job done. I mean, the simple reality is that we are way behind, way behind the eight ball,” said Kerry. “Things are getting worse, not better.” He added, “We have unlikely allies coming together here. There’s no group that has people as diverse as ours in terms of nationality, age, gender, ideology, background, life experience, and all of these people have come together saying, ‘We’ve got to treat this like a war.’”

First of all, let’s get this out of the way:

And then there’s Kerry himself, who hasn’t exactly spent the last couple decades leading by example, indicating that he doesn’t even believe his own alarmism:

If Kerry really wants a “war” against climate change and emissions, he should be careful what he asks for.

Kerry and his wife own several homes around the world, as well as a yacht and private Gulfstream jet, according to a New York Times profile years ago.