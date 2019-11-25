Today is Michael Bloomberg’s first day as a formal candidate for the 2020 Democrat nomination, and he kicked things off with a diner stop in Virginia:

Then Bloomberg arrived, and it came time to order:

And with that came a bipartisan farewell to Bloomberg’s campaign:

His campaign was over almost before it started:

However, Bloomberg News readers might not hear anything about this or anything else Michael Bloomberg (or any other Dem candidate for that matter) does.

