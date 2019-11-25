Today is Michael Bloomberg’s first day as a formal candidate for the 2020 Democrat nomination, and he kicked things off with a diner stop in Virginia:

This is what happens when a newly minted presidential candidate makes their first official camapgin event a coffee stop. Former NY Mayor Mike Bloomberg expected at d’egg in Norfolk, Virginia shortly. pic.twitter.com/AN8qaex5Ua — Dan Merica (@merica) November 25, 2019

Then Bloomberg arrived, and it came time to order:

And so it begins. His order: A decaf coffee. pic.twitter.com/omqUWwPfRl — Dan Merica (@merica) November 25, 2019

And with that came a bipartisan farewell to Bloomberg’s campaign:

And so it ends. https://t.co/OfzOnRzvzA — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 25, 2019

And just like that, the campaign was over before it began https://t.co/pglViinXGi — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 25, 2019

he’s disqualified on this alone. https://t.co/aTi0dtvnM3 — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 25, 2019

Decaf??? He's lost my vote. — Oregonian in Florida (@hastingst17) November 25, 2019

disqualifying coffee selection https://t.co/UhXQZ6BMJE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 25, 2019

He has just lost . https://t.co/CcVOqAEqBk — j (@jimper09) November 25, 2019

Decaf coffee is the liquid equivalent of a limp handshake. — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) November 25, 2019

Decaf?! Not a great start. https://t.co/2EfESo2Dzv — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 25, 2019

Lost my vote https://t.co/Oy5jbJlcj6 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 25, 2019

Wow. Another reason to oppose Bloomberg! https://t.co/MZUvdLUfiT — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 25, 2019

Decaf? This man won't make it to the February 3rd Iowa Caucus at this rate. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 25, 2019

However, Bloomberg News readers might not hear anything about this or anything else Michael Bloomberg (or any other Dem candidate for that matter) does.