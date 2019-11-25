Today is Michael Bloomberg’s first day as a formal candidate for the 2020 Democrat nomination, and he kicked things off with a diner stop in Virginia:
This is what happens when a newly minted presidential candidate makes their first official camapgin event a coffee stop.
Former NY Mayor Mike Bloomberg expected at d’egg in Norfolk, Virginia shortly. pic.twitter.com/AN8qaex5Ua
— Dan Merica (@merica) November 25, 2019
Then Bloomberg arrived, and it came time to order:
And so it begins.
His order: A decaf coffee. pic.twitter.com/omqUWwPfRl
— Dan Merica (@merica) November 25, 2019
And with that came a bipartisan farewell to Bloomberg’s campaign:
And so it ends. https://t.co/OfzOnRzvzA
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 25, 2019
And just like that, the campaign was over before it began https://t.co/pglViinXGi
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 25, 2019
His campaign was over almost before it started:
he’s disqualified on this alone. https://t.co/aTi0dtvnM3
— Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 25, 2019
Decaf???
He's lost my vote.
— Oregonian in Florida (@hastingst17) November 25, 2019
disqualifying coffee selection https://t.co/UhXQZ6BMJE
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 25, 2019
He has just lost . https://t.co/CcVOqAEqBk
— j (@jimper09) November 25, 2019
Decaf coffee is the liquid equivalent of a limp handshake.
— Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) November 25, 2019
Decaf?! Not a great start. https://t.co/2EfESo2Dzv
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 25, 2019
Lost my vote https://t.co/Oy5jbJlcj6
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 25, 2019
Wow. Another reason to oppose Bloomberg! https://t.co/MZUvdLUfiT
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 25, 2019
Decaf? This man won't make it to the February 3rd Iowa Caucus at this rate.
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 25, 2019
Decaf coffee? SMH. pic.twitter.com/1vlcdNLpz7
— Varawin (@VarawinAshford) November 25, 2019
However, Bloomberg News readers might not hear anything about this or anything else Michael Bloomberg (or any other Dem candidate for that matter) does.