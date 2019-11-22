It’s been a long week, what with the impeachment hearings, a Democrat debate and so much more. Because of that we thought we’d seen and heard it all so far, but Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal had one more thing to add with this claim about how President Trump and the White House are obstructing justice:

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA): Trump "trying to use the court system" is "obstruction of justice" pic.twitter.com/YqFQEEstm9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 22, 2019

“Using the justice system to obstruct justice” will be the most hilarious impeachment charge yet, should Dems decide to go that route.

Liberalism really is a mental disorder, especially when democrat idiots like Rep. Pramila Jayapal try to convince the public that due process of law is really just obstruction of justice. Ridiculous. https://t.co/P7mhWyPCyC — Captain Warhead (@CaptainWarhead) November 22, 2019

How dare Trump actually avail himself of his constitutional rights and not just accede to our efforts to get him – Dem Congress member https://t.co/Wmu8MUXaYs — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) November 22, 2019

Yup, afraid it is. 🥴 — Susan M (@dazzee) November 22, 2019

She’s on the House Judiciary Committee lmaoo — Krishna (@TheKrishna87) November 22, 2019

Just perfect.