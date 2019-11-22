It’s been a long week, what with the impeachment hearings, a Democrat debate and so much more. Because of that we thought we’d seen and heard it all so far, but Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal had one more thing to add with this claim about how President Trump and the White House are obstructing justice:

“Using the justice system to obstruct justice” will be the most hilarious impeachment charge yet, should Dems decide to go that route.

Just perfect.

Tags: Donald Trumpobstruction of justiceRep. Pramila Jayapal