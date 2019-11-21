Health insurance premiums and deductables have been on the rise, and ABC News is exploring what’s happened, and why so many people don’t have insurance:

Anybody have any guesses?

It’s a mystery!

Maybe somebody should make an updated version: “Unsolved Mysteries: Captain Obvious Edition.”

Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama repeatedly promised that the law would save the average family $2,500 a year on premiums:

And now, ten years later, here we are.

Possibly the most ironically named law of all time.

What could possibly go wrong?

Jonathan Gruber spilled those beans years ago.

