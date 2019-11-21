Health insurance premiums and deductables have been on the rise, and ABC News is exploring what’s happened, and why so many people don’t have insurance:

In 2008, middle-class workers spent about 7.8% of household income on premiums and deductibles. By 2018, that figure had climbed to 11.5%. https://t.co/u1iaCkAfoA — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

Anybody have any guesses?

That's a steep increase. I wonder what happened to the healthcare system during that period that might have led to it… https://t.co/kMsK4F3Ix0 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 22, 2019

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY HAVE CAUSED THIS https://t.co/s2z9pii1mw — bdunbar (@bdunbar) November 22, 2019

It’s a mystery!

Maybe somebody should make an updated version: “Unsolved Mysteries: Captain Obvious Edition.”

I remember when the people who predicted this would happen after ACA were called heartless monsters who wanted sick people to die quickly. https://t.co/QlGzTEdlcd — Holden (@Holden114) November 21, 2019

It's a good thing America's Conscience, Jimmy Kimmel, used his show to save the last healthcare fix implemented by Democrats. https://t.co/wLdHbZSPnb — BT (@back_ttys) November 22, 2019

I was told that premiums would go down and that is why we HAD to pass Obamacare. https://t.co/FdBH7V1wdt — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) November 22, 2019

Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama repeatedly promised that the law would save the average family $2,500 a year on premiums:

And now, ten years later, here we are.

So Obamacare didn’t lower costs. Who could have predicted that 🤔 — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 22, 2019

I'll take "What is Obamacare's impact on the economy" for $200, Alex https://t.co/67d2ln50GN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 22, 2019

Possibly the most ironically named law of all time.

"See? We added more government to healthcare and things got worse. This is why we need all the government in all the healthcare." – @ewarren probably https://t.co/of4RVLRzcm — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 21, 2019

What could possibly go wrong?

I think Democrats fully intended this to happen, so that they could push for even more control in the form of Medicare For All. Like making the patient sick so you can swoop in under the guise of saving them. But if they get #MFA, Democrats will completely control your body. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) November 22, 2019

Jonathan Gruber spilled those beans years ago.