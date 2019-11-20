With another impeachment inquiry ongoing today, the anti-Trump Resistance is off and running with another narrative, whether it actually happened the way they’re saying or not:

Just one problem: In the video many on the Left referenced, Starr can clearly be heard prefacing his comments by saying “what we heard from the chairman just now” and making it clear “this is his [Schiff’s] position”:

We don’t expect many clarifications on that in the Resistance media:

But Touré chose not to hear what Starr actually said while not only doubling down, but asking for some apologies:

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin made the same mistake earlier but at least corrected herself.

It’s obvious that the facts and truth don’t matter anymore. It’s a “fake news” free-for-all at this point.

