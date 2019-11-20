With another impeachment inquiry ongoing today, the anti-Trump Resistance is off and running with another narrative, whether it actually happened the way they’re saying or not:

"We now know that the president in fact committed the crime of bribery." —Ken Starr — Touré (@Toure) November 20, 2019

Ken Starr, former independent counsel that investigated President Bill Clinton, on Fox News: “There is now proof that the President (Trump) committed the crime of bribery…This has been one of those bombshell days.”

pic.twitter.com/Mzk9iIcDOA — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) November 20, 2019

Bribery, according to Ken Starr over on Fox this morning.

Maybe you should turn it on — Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) November 20, 2019

Will Republicans call Ken Starr a "partisan hack" now that he says today is a "bombshell" and that "we now know that the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery"? pic.twitter.com/D3Ha9sjj0L — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2019

Ken Starr: "There will be articles of impeachment, I think we've known that … It's over … This is his position, we now know that the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery … Articles of impeachment are being drawn up if they haven't already been drawn up." pic.twitter.com/82NOwczpej — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2019

"We now know that the president in fact committed the crime of bribery… I think articles of impeachment are being drawn up if they haven't already been drawn up." —Ken Starr pic.twitter.com/3jrHhi7oPc — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 20, 2019

Just one problem: In the video many on the Left referenced, Starr can clearly be heard prefacing his comments by saying “what we heard from the chairman just now” and making it clear “this is his [Schiff’s] position”:

This is fake news. Starr said that "this is his [Adam Schiff's] position." He was not giving his own. https://t.co/NDcgudqizB pic.twitter.com/fHxvg3sO3M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2019

We don’t expect many clarifications on that in the Resistance media:

This is a lie. Starr did not say this. https://t.co/yZlt3GCZix — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) November 20, 2019

No matter how many times you lying media jackals say something, it's not going to make it true. https://t.co/KkZTU46yfv — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 20, 2019

Ken Starr — again — is the new favorite son of the left as they lie about what he said. Starr actually said he was giving Schiff's perspective when he said, "There is now proof that the President (Trump) committed the crime of bribery." The left knows this. Will lie anyway. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 20, 2019

But Touré chose not to hear what Starr actually said while not only doubling down, but asking for some apologies:

Many people have tweeted at me saying Ken Starr did not say "We now know that the president in fact committed the crime of bribery.” I was called a liar, fake news, all kinds of things. Here is video from FoxNews of Ken Starr saying *exactly* what I said. I await your apologies. https://t.co/WAhpuGb8st — Touré (@Toure) November 20, 2019

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin made the same mistake earlier but at least corrected herself.

Starr clearly says he was paraphrasing Schiff. Watch it again. pic.twitter.com/iuvpdivhsX — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) November 20, 2019

He can't tell the difference between Starr stating what Schiff's position is & Starr giving his own opinion, yet he pretends to be an intellectual & demands an apology from the rubes. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lQpfNwkUsz — Angie (@AngieNC3) November 20, 2019

isn't he referencing Schiff here? I think that's the problem. — Steve Parsons (@Stevempars) November 20, 2019

It’s obvious that the facts and truth don’t matter anymore. It’s a “fake news” free-for-all at this point.