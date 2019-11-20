As we told you this afternoon, there was some Biden news that doesn’t have anything to do with the 2020 race or business dealings in Ukraine:
Joe Biden's hot streak continues as DNA results show that Hunter Biden is, in fact, the father of baby with Arkansas woman https://t.co/buBn6KR0cA
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 20, 2019
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was all over it:
Oh my! Hunter Biden and I might be cousins! Yikes! If so, maybe he can cut me in on that sweet deal w/ the gas company unless Swalwell already has the gas deal. https://t.co/LVaS54s8RE
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 20, 2019
LOL. It’s a multi-leveled zinger.
There is so much happening in this tweet I love it.
— Cassie Scher (@cassielee514) November 20, 2019