Monday night, a Chris Matthews interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell contained audio that caused some, er, controversy:

OMG he paused to let it RIP! Eric Swalwell appears to fart on live television while pushing for Trump impeachment #FartGate (watch) https://t.co/cAnt4Y5ijC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 19, 2019

And with that, a Twitter trend was born as #FartGate swept the nation, all over this video:

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019

However, MSNBC’s “Hardball” offered up an explanation. Or maybe they just thought it was a good excuse to capitalize and sell some coffee cups:

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw — Hardball (@hardball) November 19, 2019

Swalwell smelled vindication:

Oh really? Others have doubts:

First you gas your viewers, then you gaslight them. No one believes this. https://t.co/T2amY79hZO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 19, 2019

Well, there was'nt a poor dog on the set to blame it on. — fowlkesl (@fowlkesl1) November 19, 2019

Which would have been otherwise known as “plan B.”

We need Congressional hearings. This is now a full blown cover up & apparent collusion https://t.co/sB5UCDQrHF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2019

Best press you've had in a decade and you're trying to kill it with a cover-up. https://t.co/1bftuXgzOp — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

LOL! Why is this SO much fun?

More people supported Swalwell for President than believe this explanation. https://t.co/ZtHLmLEup6 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 19, 2019

Out: Blame the dog In: Blame the mug scraping https://t.co/oy7YEXnjGp — matt’s idea shop+ (@MattsIdeaShop) November 19, 2019

As Mike Wallace would have said "C'MON!" pic.twitter.com/MLc8eHAEsV — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) November 19, 2019

The Hardball mug isn't responsible for #fartgate and Epstein didn't kill himself https://t.co/XJypo5URJb — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 19, 2019

.@HardballChris now trying to make a buck off @ericswalwell’s farts. Capitalism rocks! https://t.co/gi1PlZN5tw — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 19, 2019

MSNBC is trying to cover up Eric Swalwell’s fart fiasco. And both sides of aisle aren’t having it. https://t.co/5ORljZ0Sqs — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 19, 2019

Sorry, @RepSwalwell has to prove he is innocent of the fart, he is not exonerated until he does. That's how this works now#FartGate https://t.co/FnUhML3YTf — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) November 19, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/wSQjug5ba7 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 19, 2019

“Buy this mug that makes fart noises” is not one of the better product pitches I’ve heard lately. https://t.co/U4jW0HJG2k — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 19, 2019

1. Blame the dog.

2. Blame the seat.

3. Blame the mug. https://t.co/aX1gXHBIeD — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) November 19, 2019

was it farting Across the desk?#fartgate — TheresaPop🌊🕉💙🏳️‍🌈☯️🇲🇽☮🇺🇸 (@TheresaPop69) November 19, 2019

Why would anyone want a mug that makes fart noises? https://t.co/kCPneEAUTx — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 19, 2019

He literally paused his speech as it was happening. It was a controlled release. You cannot convince us otherwise. https://t.co/dfgM1gFfna — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 19, 2019

Maybe Mueller should be called upon to investigate all this.