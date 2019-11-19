Monday night, a Chris Matthews interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell contained audio that caused some, er, controversy:

And with that, a Twitter trend was born as #FartGate swept the nation, all over this video:

However, MSNBC’s “Hardball” offered up an explanation. Or maybe they just thought it was a good excuse to capitalize and sell some coffee cups:

Swalwell smelled vindication:

Oh really? Others have doubts:

Trending

Which would have been otherwise known as “plan B.”

LOL! Why is this SO much fun?

Maybe Mueller should be called upon to investigate all this.

