As Elizabeth Warren’s campaign likes to constantly remind everybody, she has a “plan” for everything, even when it comes to taking pandering to the next level:

Unfortunately, @TaylorSwift13 is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm. They're gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries. It's time to rein in private equity firms—and I've got a plan for that. https://t.co/r2UD4CT1Ba — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 16, 2019

It doesn’t look like Swift was requesting government intervention, but for somebody like Warren, when you’re a hammer everything looks like a nail.

Basically her complaint is: ‘I sold my intellectual property and now I’m surprised and angered that it’s not mine anymore.’ https://t.co/lGrmpPc0pM — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 16, 2019

"Poor Taylor Swift" Yeah – run with that — Nath Watkins (@NathWatkins) November 16, 2019

What would the country do without Elizabeth Warren fighting for the downtrodden victims of an unfair capitalist system?

Is this a shot at Deval Patrick? It feels like a shot at Deval Patrick. https://t.co/7SIavQW2bJ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 16, 2019

TFL a presidential candidate takes pandering to unprecedented levels https://t.co/PHWMbi6KC0 — Chris Wilson (@WilsonWPA) November 16, 2019

She could always use some of her $360 million to offer to buy back the intellectual property she SOLD. Also, who do you think invests in private equity? Largely pension funds that need the returns to pay for people’s retirements. Clueless. https://t.co/xEoTZnEEvR — Keubiko (@Keubiko) November 16, 2019

So now Warren is defending someone worth hundreds of millions. Uhh She likes the super rich now? — random thoughts (@musings_n) November 16, 2019

Poor Taylor. She might never be a billionaire https://t.co/yLEB7oykub — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 16, 2019

Maybe Warren’s trying to help give Swift a boost up to the billionaire club so she can tax the hell out of her if she’s elected president.