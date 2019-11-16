As Elizabeth Warren’s campaign likes to constantly remind everybody, she has a “plan” for everything, even when it comes to taking pandering to the next level:

It doesn’t look like Swift was requesting government intervention, but for somebody like Warren, when you’re a hammer everything looks like a nail.

What would the country do without Elizabeth Warren fighting for the downtrodden victims of an unfair capitalist system?

Maybe Warren’s trying to help give Swift a boost up to the billionaire club so she can tax the hell out of her if she’s elected president.

