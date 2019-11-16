The two impeachment inquiry hearings this week featured three current and former diplomats who definitely impressed the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd:

As you might have guessed, not everybody’s buying what Dowd and many others are trying to sell:

And guess who gets to pay the bill.

If you’re keeping score at home, being called before Congress to relay second, third and fourth-hand information is “clobbering” Republicans as well as being the epitome of patriotism.

