The two impeachment inquiry hearings this week featured three current and former diplomats who definitely impressed the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd:

"Republicans may be winning the impeachment battle on Fox News but they are getting clobbered by the classy diplomats demonstrating true patriotism in the hearing room," writes @MaureenDowd https://t.co/36WWnqyPAf — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) November 16, 2019

As you might have guessed, not everybody’s buying what Dowd and many others are trying to sell:

Is this just an expensive popularity contest? — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) November 16, 2019

And guess who gets to pay the bill.

A witness that witnessed nothing….. you're special. — HV61 (@HVeritch) November 16, 2019

This sent me into gales of laughter… classy diplomats. …

from Maureen Dowd. I guess she found a "classy" man she likes. LOL https://t.co/YZVZmgXF10 — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) November 16, 2019

The "classy diplomats" who decided to nullify the election on their own authority, which seems like an odd thing for true patriots to do. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) November 16, 2019

What crime has been proven ? — Keith Connelly (@KeithConnelly3) November 16, 2019

If you’re keeping score at home, being called before Congress to relay second, third and fourth-hand information is “clobbering” Republicans as well as being the epitome of patriotism.