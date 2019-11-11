Campaigning in Iowa, Bernie Sanders was asked about “gun violence” and what his plan would be to curb mass shootings. His answer wasn’t the kind of thing we’ve heard from the likes of Beto O’Rourke, Eric Swalwell and others on the Left:

Woman in Charles City asks Bernie if he'd support mandatory buybacks? No. "A mandatory buyback is essentially confiscation, which I think is unconstitutional." — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) November 11, 2019

.@BernieSanders tells an Iowa voter mandatory gun buybacks don’t pass constitutional scrutiny: "A mandatory buyback is essentially confiscation which I think is unconstitutional. It means I am going to walk in your house and take something whether you like it or not.” pic.twitter.com/9aBmcAb9eJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2019

Wow, when Bernie Sanders is starting to sound like the moderate one on the Left, that speaks volumes.

Apparently old Bernie learned something from Beto’s campaign crashing & burning! 🤣 — AJRDale (@AJRDale) November 11, 2019

LOL. Maybe he did.

Ok, so we have people holding "Bernie" signs in the background, then we have this person who's the spitting image of Bernie, talking about NOT going against the Constitution. This has to be one of those Deep Fakes they're talking about. https://t.co/owZ53lsBhA — Bill Larp-Smith (@Bill_LarpSmith) November 11, 2019

But Bernie’s view of confiscation being unconstitutional needs a big asterisk next to it.

He draws the line at confiscating one’s guns but not one’s bank account? I mean, I guess that’s partly good? — Mark Ripollone (@MarkRipollone) November 11, 2019

Confiscating wealth on the other hand… https://t.co/avddyJ3Jiz — Chrìstορhεr (@cdwillett66) November 11, 2019

Why doesn’t he feel that way about taxes? — Hollis Day Jr “Bubbe” (@SageMoneyRadio) November 11, 2019

Now apply those principles to my income as well — Steve Battjer (@sbattjer) November 11, 2019

That is a different story.