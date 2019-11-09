The House Republicans have a list of proposed witnesses to testify at the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry hearings that start next week. The “whistleblower” and Hunter Biden are among many on that list (as is a swipe at Adam Schiff). Law professor and ex-White House ethics attorney under George W. Bush, Richard Painter, thinks the House Republicans are on the “attack” unfairly:

An attack on the whistleblower.

And an attack on a private citizen who is the surviving son of a presidential candidate.

Disgusting. Impeachment probe: House Republicans ask for Hunter Biden and whistleblower to testify – CNNPolitics https://t.co/vwQZgXVpaB — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 9, 2019

With the Dems in charge of the process, the GOP can only “attack” as much as Adam Schiff and others want them to, and it won’t be much. Nick Searcy and others don’t see it Painter’s way, however:

Why can't other private citizens get $50K a month from a foreign country for knowing nothing? https://t.co/FV2eCOnQ3s — Nick Searcy, AUSTERE RELIGIOUS SCHOLAR AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 9, 2019

And in this case, "nothing" has another name…..Joe Biden. — Still Water (@RunningDeep67) November 9, 2019

They don’t have a Democrat as a parent. — 🌎 ingabingaboon 🌏 (@IngaBingaBoon) November 9, 2019

"Attack"? So now calling a witness, who did not have access to a phone call between heads of state on his own, to testify is an attack? Dude, get a hold of yourself. This is an idiotic argument. Also, Hunter Biden is not a 13 year old. https://t.co/2620TsHL22 — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 9, 2019