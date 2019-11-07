As we told you earlier, there are reports that the person who leaked video of an ABC News anchor describing how her network spiked a story about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago has been fired by CBS:

'Holy s*it': CBS has reportedly fired the ABC Epstein whistleblower https://t.co/KKdeAYLDHZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2019

5. Update: Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question. This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story. https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2019

For an excellent summary on the current state of “journalism,” we turn to the great Iowahawk:

Thank god the monster who leaked video about ABC spiking new on a politically connected billionaire pedophile will no longer be disgracing the journalism profession againhttps://t.co/pnpJAJ1Q9O — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 7, 2019

That and so much more:

Can't really tell if this is the media or the Mafia, I guess we should start calling them the Mefia — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 7, 2019

So brave truth-tellers have their own secret code of Omerta? Who knew — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 7, 2019

Tonight he firefights with the fishes — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 7, 2019

RIP, journalism.