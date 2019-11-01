A grand total of ZERO House Republicans voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. However, Bill Kristol has it on good authority that things will change when it’s crunch time:

Is that so?

But Robert Reich sure hopes Kristol’s right:

How many times can the Resistance keep getting their hopes up before the inevitable happens?

Every. Single. Time.

