A grand total of ZERO House Republicans voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. However, Bill Kristol has it on good authority that things will change when it’s crunch time:

Having called around some, reassured in my judgment that those House Republicans open to voting for impeachment simply decided to stick with the party yesterday, and to save their dissent for the real vote. No point telegraphing the jail break to the prison guards ahead of time. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 1, 2019

One piece of evidence that yesterday's vote was a place holder and doesn't show real Republican unity against impeachment is the degree of Trump's agitation today. He doesn't seem like a highly confident guy. And the Post-ABC poll can't have helped. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 1, 2019

Is that so?

Hey. He got an atta boy from David Corn. Probably made his week. 🙄 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 1, 2019

This guy does more wishcasting than my princess unicorn loving daughter. — Nick (@NicholasBrodie) November 1, 2019

But Robert Reich sure hopes Kristol’s right:

How many times can the Resistance keep getting their hopes up before the inevitable happens?

Surely this time Lucy won't yank the football away https://t.co/JOi2rOFKs4 — Craig Poche (@craig_poche) November 1, 2019

Every. Single. Time.