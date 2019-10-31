With the support of zero Republicans, the House of Representatives voted to approve an impeachment inquiry of President Trump:

Two Democrats voted against the measure, while former Republican Rep. Justin Amash, now an Independent, voted with the Democrats. Nancy Pelosi will now decide how Dems proceed:

Immediately following the vote, President Trump had just seven words to describe what he saw unfolding:

We’ll have to see where the Dems try to take this from here. Maybe yet another Mueller investigation? Stay tuned!

