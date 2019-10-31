With the support of zero Republicans, the House of Representatives voted to approve an impeachment inquiry of President Trump:

House votes 232-196 to approve impeachment inquiry resolution. pic.twitter.com/BGrRuOX34e — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 31, 2019

Two Democrats voted against the measure, while former Republican Rep. Justin Amash, now an Independent, voted with the Democrats. Nancy Pelosi will now decide how Dems proceed:

I am speaking with reporters at the U.S. Capitol as the House prepares for the next stage of our inquiry on the President's betrayal of his oath, including public hearings so the American people can see the facts for themselves. https://t.co/tzGAt4TRHQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 31, 2019

Immediately following the vote, President Trump had just seven words to describe what he saw unfolding:

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

We’ll have to see where the Dems try to take this from here. Maybe yet another Mueller investigation? Stay tuned!