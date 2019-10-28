President Trump spoke today to the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Chicago, but, as expected, the head of the Chicago PD wasn’t in attendance:

President Trump will deliver a speech to police chiefs in Chicago next week — but Superintendent Eddie Johnson won't attend. "The values of the people of Chicago are more important to him than anything the president has to say,” a spokesman said. https://t.co/HF2PkH4kqz — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 23, 2019

That fact was not lost on Trump, who had some harsh criticism for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson:

President @realDonaldTrump on Superintendent of Chicago Police not attending his speech at the IACP pic.twitter.com/cKFLSUkAlH — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 28, 2019

Trump also mentioned sanctuary cities, crime, gun laws and Jussie Smollett:

Making 1st visit as President to Chicago, @POTUS also slams actor Jussie Smollett for falsely accusing "MAGA Country" of an attack on him. Pres says the Smollett allegation "is a scam – just like the impeachment of your president." Says Smollett still trying to get away with it. pic.twitter.com/Q2qlYfS8cD — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 28, 2019

Pres calls Chicago the worst sanctuary city in America. He says 565 people were murdered in Chicago last year, pushing up the national total even though murders declined in other cities. Calls on Police Supt Eddie John "to change his values and change 'em fast." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 28, 2019

In Chicago for a police conference, Trump criticizes the city's superintendent, Eddie Johnson, and mentions Jussie Smollett: "It's a scam. It's a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam" pic.twitter.com/7rP6PP8m2d — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 28, 2019

Trump left no stone unturned in that criticism of Superintendent Johnson.