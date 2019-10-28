President Trump spoke today to the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Chicago, but, as expected, the head of the Chicago PD wasn’t in attendance:

That fact was not lost on Trump, who had some harsh criticism for Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson:

Trump also mentioned sanctuary cities, crime, gun laws and Jussie Smollett:

Trump left no stone unturned in that criticism of Superintendent Johnson.

