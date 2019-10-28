The House Dems’ ongoing effort to make their base believe they’re moving closer to impeaching President Trump without actually doing so continues with a planned vote this week, but not on actual impeachment:

The House will vote this week on a resolution to formalize the next steps of the impeachment inquiry into Trumphttps://t.co/Unc4tkaFrG — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2019

BREAKING: House of Representatives will vote this week on resolution affirming Trump impeachment investigation – Reuters — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi statement confirming a formal House vote on the impeachment inquiry: "We will bring a resolution to the Floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/Qlcit8ycZD — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 28, 2019

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows found it rich in irony:

House Democrats now suddenly saying they'll vote on an impeachment resolution to “ensure transparency” is rich—considering they've spent weeks conducting interviews in secret, leaking their own talking points while locking down any and all information that benefits the President — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 28, 2019

We’re just guessing that after the House vote on whatever jumbled wording is in the resolution, they will return to doing exactly what they’ve been doing.

"resolution affirming impeachment investigation" LOL word salad https://t.co/zwTYDVJ1EH — 🇺🇸 Building Trumpmore⚒️ (@k_ovfefe) October 28, 2019

This is NOT a vote on Articles of Impeachment. https://t.co/0iT5BhXoPA — Rumson RightON (@KristineSheftel) October 28, 2019

Oh, Dems will get there at some point… maybe. Or maybe not.

That’s not an impeachment vote though….. — Sky (@SkylerCFelix) October 28, 2019

4 more years 😂😂👌 — pete (@gl1768) October 28, 2019

So, in a matter of minutes after the first announcement, the Democrats cave on holding a real "impeachment vote", and instead use this word salad to try to defend their Basement-Dwelling Kangaroo Court Power Fantasy. https://t.co/RYfFA92KiV pic.twitter.com/yE9SelFSRa — FYF_RecoveringAtheist_AWBW (@AwbwFyf) October 28, 2019

Resolution affirming impeachment investigation. That means absolutely squat. LOL https://t.co/6RqZc0FL1m — Kelly (@KellySunshineT1) October 28, 2019

Then what will be their excuse? https://t.co/ahh8l05d5d — Alan Smithee Production (@B_U_B_B_A_1) October 28, 2019

Maybe a resolution to re-authorize the original impeachment resolution?