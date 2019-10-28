The House Dems’ ongoing effort to make their base believe they’re moving closer to impeaching President Trump without actually doing so continues with a planned vote this week, but not on actual impeachment:

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows found it rich in irony:

We’re just guessing that after the House vote on whatever jumbled wording is in the resolution, they will return to doing exactly what they’ve been doing.

Oh, Dems will get there at some point… maybe. Or maybe not.

Maybe a resolution to re-authorize the original impeachment resolution?

