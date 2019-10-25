Another day brings with it a new promise from Democrats presidential candidate Joe Biden:
Joe Biden says his children won't "have offices in the White House" https://t.co/5kT26YmOUg pic.twitter.com/ufS5cdZ9yv
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2019
Is that so? Tammy Bruce knocked that hanging curveball out of the park:
True. But then again, neither will he. "Joe Biden says his children won't "have offices in the White House" https://t.co/sQSq8A8AsW
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 25, 2019
Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark.
LOL!
— Mike Parker (@MJP1313) October 25, 2019
— Di Grace (@DiGraceNY) October 25, 2019
***
