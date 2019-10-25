A couple of weeks ago Jane Fonda, inspired by Greta Thunberg, set off on her quest to get arrested in Washington, DC every Friday for the rest of the year. Today she got arrested along with a celebrity guest protester:

And get arrested they did:

You might recall that in 1988 Danson notoriously warned that humanity could come to an end in ten years because the oceans were dying. That was over 30 years ago, so now it’s on to a new “ten years or we die” cycle.

At what point will the young activists get tired of the old activists hogging the attention in their attempts to relive the glory days?

Maybe Ted and Jane can discuss how fossil fuel emissions are killing the planet during their plane ride back to California.

