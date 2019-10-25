A couple of weeks ago Jane Fonda, inspired by Greta Thunberg, set off on her quest to get arrested in Washington, DC every Friday for the rest of the year. Today she got arrested along with a celebrity guest protester:

Jane Fonda (and Ted Danson) are arriving at the Capitol to get arrested for the third time in her weekly climate change protests pic.twitter.com/mzil0HgnwV — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

Jane just asked a group of very buttoned up college kids on a capitol visit if they wanted to join her. Ted Danson added that getting arrested “sharpens the mind”. pic.twitter.com/k2nqThf3aP — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

And get arrested they did:

Ted Danson, Jane Fonda Arrested Over Climate Change Demonstration https://t.co/TrxM0Iftz7 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 25, 2019

Ted Danson has his personal effects removed and placed into a plastic bag labelled “Donson” pic.twitter.com/7NZpnlsZKO — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

Ted Danson has been arrested pic.twitter.com/dG93K9GOp7 — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) October 25, 2019

You might recall that in 1988 Danson notoriously warned that humanity could come to an end in ten years because the oceans were dying. That was over 30 years ago, so now it’s on to a new “ten years or we die” cycle.

keep trotting out aging liberals for arrest — 💡Reactive🔨 (@Reactively) October 25, 2019

At what point will the young activists get tired of the old activists hogging the attention in their attempts to relive the glory days?

Its called a PR stunt. Most time high profile people have their arrest choreographed. Don't want the free PR and their good angles to go unnoticed. — egc (@Floydian_MAGA) October 25, 2019

Maybe Ted and Jane can discuss how fossil fuel emissions are killing the planet during their plane ride back to California.