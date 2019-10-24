While the Justice Department’s Bill Barr and John Durham investigation into what sparked an Obama-era intelligence community probe that led to the Trump/Russia “collusion” accusations is expanding to reportedly include the likes of John Brennan and others, the Democrat and mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) spin is this:

“Amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis.”

It’s come to this:

Mollie Hemingway put everything into perspective:

Bingo! When an investigation revolves around Republicans, the spin is on the allegations. When an investigation involves possible Democrat wrongdoing or misdeeds, the spin is to discredit the investigators.

