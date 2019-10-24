While the Justice Department’s Bill Barr and John Durham investigation into what sparked an Obama-era intelligence community probe that led to the Trump/Russia “collusion” accusations is expanding to reportedly include the likes of John Brennan and others, the Democrat and mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) spin is this:

A review launched by AG William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has expanded significantly amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis. @KenDilanianNBC @Tom_Winter @JuliaEAinsley https://t.co/A00qZoPC0S — NBC Investigations (@NBCInvestigates) October 19, 2019

“Amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis.”

It’s come to this:

The total lack of curiosity over what went on before the Trump-Russia probe got started, what took place overseas, and who Mifsud was working with (if anyone) is astonishing. https://t.co/6ZtGfoIjOs — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 24, 2019

Mollie Hemingway put everything into perspective:

It's not lack of curiosity but self-preservation. The truth makes the entire Resistance (media/Dems/NeverTrump/etc.) look foolish, stupid, corrupt, etc. It's in their interest to pretend that investigating what the heck happened is somehow inappropriate. https://t.co/3vpXy8Tpem — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2019

Bingo! When an investigation revolves around Republicans, the spin is on the allegations. When an investigation involves possible Democrat wrongdoing or misdeeds, the spin is to discredit the investigators.

It's called turning a blind eye toward impending doom. — MrR (@jrich5602122) October 24, 2019

They (media/Dems) seem to think this brazen criminality they covered for and set-in motion will just magically disappear if Trump is impeached. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) October 24, 2019