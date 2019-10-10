President Trump’s holding a big rally in Minneapolis tonight, and the event was punctuated early by the president’s dramatic re-enactment of texts between former FBI personnel Peter Strzok and Lisa Page:

WATCH: President Trump acts out Peter Strzok-Lisa Page text messages, crowd goes nuts "I love you, Lisa!" pic.twitter.com/xMjbq3oiI5 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 11, 2019

And that was even less of a “parody” than Adam Schiff’s invented dialog at a recent hearing because Trump took far fewer liberties with what actually said.

