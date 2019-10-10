President Trump’s holding a big rally in Minneapolis tonight, and the event was punctuated early by the president’s dramatic re-enactment of texts between former FBI personnel Peter Strzok and Lisa Page:
"I love you, Lisa!" pic.twitter.com/xMjbq3oiI5
— BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 11, 2019
“Oh God I love you Lisa, and if she doesn’t win Lisa we’ve got an insurance policy Lisa! We’ll get that son of a bitch out!” pic.twitter.com/1IVZF9RYE6
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 11, 2019
OMG Trump is parodying the Strzok/Page texts at this rally. pic.twitter.com/Z3YfKBSv89
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) October 11, 2019
And that was even less of a “parody” than Adam Schiff’s invented dialog at a recent hearing because Trump took far fewer liberties with what actually said.
Much better than Shifty Shift's act. Well done @realDonaldTrump #KAG2020
— Rosalie (@BigRose25) October 11, 2019
That was absolutely one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen him do.
— Rich W (@rickweav) October 11, 2019
That alone was worth admission
— Tom Macioszek (@MacioszekTom) October 11, 2019