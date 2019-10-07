All the 2020 Dems continue to try and one-up each other, and Kamala Harris is really swinging for the fences with this one:

I’m proposing giving workers six months of paid family and medical leave. It’s the smart thing to do and the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/PF0Rj1i3xU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2019

It’s the “But wait, there’s more…” approach:

But wait…if you vote for me now…I'll give you 6 months of paid leave and an additional 3 months…but you must vote now. https://t.co/5uZqF1E1zL — Digitalnitro (@Digitalnitro1) October 8, 2019

Vote now and she’ll throw in a set of steak knives!

The 2020 Dem race is turning into an infomercial pitch.

Literal ponies are coming next. Calling it now. https://t.co/mWzINtdTxl — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 7, 2019

Nothing would be surprising at this point.

She’s pandering again… — Jack Banker (@Jabanker) October 7, 2019

It may turn into 12 months or longer when the employers can no longer afford to offer this benefit. — Rob Klein (@advisorrob) October 7, 2019

Weak sauce. Americans deserve at least 12 months paid leave as performing actual work for money is blatant exploitation. https://t.co/sNzfSqSyH8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2019

That’ll probably be the next proposal, if not something even more aggressive.

6 months???!! Are you fuc*ing insane?? Or are you just pandering? — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 8, 2019

And maybe a moderator at the next Dem debate can ask Harris a fairly obvious question:

Paid by whom? Pure insanity! — Elfy Ganas (@ElfyGanas) October 7, 2019

Paid for by whom? — That guy (@TXPatriot76) October 7, 2019

Where is this money going to come from? — Ryan Anderson (@eternityablaze) October 7, 2019

And…. who coughs up the money to cover this cost? — Billy Guthrie (@W6UNX) October 7, 2019

Who is going to pay for that? — MarianneT (@HappyTRUMPer) October 8, 2019

Being a caring liberal/socialist means never having to ask who has to pay.

You democrats have lost your minds! — debralee (@derbralee) October 7, 2019

And there’s still over a year until the next election.

