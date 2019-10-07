All the 2020 Dems continue to try and one-up each other, and Kamala Harris is really swinging for the fences with this one:

It’s the “But wait, there’s more…” approach:

Vote now and she’ll throw in a set of steak knives!

The 2020 Dem race is turning into an infomercial pitch.

Nothing would be surprising at this point.

That’ll probably be the next proposal, if not something even more aggressive.

And maybe a moderator at the next Dem debate can ask Harris a fairly obvious question:

Being a caring liberal/socialist means never having to ask who has to pay.

And there’s still over a year until the next election.

***

