All the 2020 Dems continue to try and one-up each other, and Kamala Harris is really swinging for the fences with this one:
I’m proposing giving workers six months of paid family and medical leave. It’s the smart thing to do and the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/PF0Rj1i3xU
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2019
It’s the “But wait, there’s more…” approach:
But wait…if you vote for me now…I'll give you 6 months of paid leave and an additional 3 months…but you must vote now. https://t.co/5uZqF1E1zL
— Digitalnitro (@Digitalnitro1) October 8, 2019
Vote now and she’ll throw in a set of steak knives!
The 2020 Dem race is turning into an infomercial pitch.
Literal ponies are coming next. Calling it now. https://t.co/mWzINtdTxl
— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 7, 2019
Nothing would be surprising at this point.
She’s pandering again…
— Jack Banker (@Jabanker) October 7, 2019
It may turn into 12 months or longer when the employers can no longer afford to offer this benefit.
— Rob Klein (@advisorrob) October 7, 2019
Weak sauce. Americans deserve at least 12 months paid leave as performing actual work for money is blatant exploitation. https://t.co/sNzfSqSyH8
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2019
That’ll probably be the next proposal, if not something even more aggressive.
6 months???!! Are you fuc*ing insane?? Or are you just pandering?
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 8, 2019
And maybe a moderator at the next Dem debate can ask Harris a fairly obvious question:
Paid by whom? Pure insanity!
— Elfy Ganas (@ElfyGanas) October 7, 2019
Paid for by whom?
— That guy (@TXPatriot76) October 7, 2019
Where is this money going to come from?
— Ryan Anderson (@eternityablaze) October 7, 2019
And…. who coughs up the money to cover this cost?
— Billy Guthrie (@W6UNX) October 7, 2019
— Elfy Ganas (@ElfyGanas) October 7, 2019
Who is going to pay for that?
— MarianneT (@HappyTRUMPer) October 8, 2019
Being a caring liberal/socialist means never having to ask who has to pay.
You democrats have lost your minds!
— debralee (@derbralee) October 7, 2019
And there’s still over a year until the next election.
***
