Hillary Clinton has been in a blissfully self-unaware mood lately while also continuing to offer more excuses for why she lost in 2016.
Hillary Clinton: Impeachment inquiry "should follow every thread to see where it leads." pic.twitter.com/x41Wqc3920
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 3, 2019
Speaking of “following every thread,” Dan Bongino agrees:
Should we follow your email threads too? https://t.co/88tE862CLY
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 3, 2019
Ouch!
Whoops, she deleted 33,000 emails, used bleachbit and pounded her phones/devices to pieces.
— Nancy (@NancyTweetsCA) October 3, 2019
Hillary didn’t seem to want to leave too many “threads” for others to follow. Go figure!