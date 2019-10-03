Hillary Clinton has been in a blissfully self-unaware mood lately while also continuing to offer more excuses for why she lost in 2016.

Speaking of “following every thread,” Dan Bongino agrees:

Hillary didn’t seem to want to leave too many “threads” for others to follow. Go figure!

