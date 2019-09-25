Color us totally shocked, but Hillary Clinton has come out in a tweet and fully backed House Democrats who say President Trump should be impeached:
The president of the United States has betrayed our country.
That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.
He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free.
I support impeachment.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019
Juanita Broaddrick gave Clinton some valuable advice at no charge:
You idiot. Every time you open your mouth, another Democrat walks straight to the Republican Party and puts on a Red MAGA hat. https://t.co/pcsXoQiEdV
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 25, 2019
OUCH!
Perfectly said! https://t.co/wUrECfwPYm
— MarkthePark (@Schnozz84) September 25, 2019
BWAHAHAHAHA, Hillary shouldn't be the one talking about another being a "Clear and Present Danger" to what America holds dear. https://t.co/kmt5EMB7ZP
— DD-214 Alumni = American for Trump (@Douglas862006) September 25, 2019
She just can't help herself….poor thing. https://t.co/pppRFwbFQF
— Barbara Langan (@zeus4ever) September 25, 2019
Hillary Clinton’s lack of self-awareness is second to none.