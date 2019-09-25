Color us totally shocked, but Hillary Clinton has come out in a tweet and fully backed House Democrats who say President Trump should be impeached:

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

Juanita Broaddrick gave Clinton some valuable advice at no charge:

You idiot. Every time you open your mouth, another Democrat walks straight to the Republican Party and puts on a Red MAGA hat. https://t.co/pcsXoQiEdV — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 25, 2019

OUCH!

BWAHAHAHAHA, Hillary shouldn't be the one talking about another being a "Clear and Present Danger" to what America holds dear. https://t.co/kmt5EMB7ZP — DD-214 Alumni = American for Trump (@Douglas862006) September 25, 2019

She just can't help herself….poor thing. https://t.co/pppRFwbFQF — Barbara Langan (@zeus4ever) September 25, 2019

Hillary Clinton’s lack of self-awareness is second to none.