Campaigning in New Hampshire, Beto O’Rourke has threatened to take his radical plans up a notch or two:
No more half measures or half steps.
We must go forward without fear to accomplish our priorities. pic.twitter.com/G7x6Am3rRI
— Beto for New Hampshire (@BetoForNH) September 23, 2019
Wow, what’s he got in mind next?
After claiming he wants to confiscate only some guns, now Beto O'Rourke's campaign says "no more half measures." https://t.co/3Y4nkHutux
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 23, 2019
Gee, what’s he got planned next? We may never know:
This ship is sinking fast! https://t.co/jIQo9oXGJy
— Charles Watson (@cwatson34) September 23, 2019
His campaign is half measures. On it's last leg. https://t.co/INNlGGdFXz
— Wrangler (@NEXTDOOR2U1) September 23, 2019
Yeah, about that:
— Z. Thompson (@almostoffgryd) September 23, 2019
Womp womp!