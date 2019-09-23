Campaigning in New Hampshire, Beto O’Rourke has threatened to take his radical plans up a notch or two:

No more half measures or half steps. We must go forward without fear to accomplish our priorities. pic.twitter.com/G7x6Am3rRI — Beto for New Hampshire (@BetoForNH) September 23, 2019

Wow, what’s he got in mind next?

After claiming he wants to confiscate only some guns, now Beto O'Rourke's campaign says "no more half measures." https://t.co/3Y4nkHutux — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 23, 2019

Gee, what’s he got planned next? We may never know:

This ship is sinking fast! https://t.co/jIQo9oXGJy — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) September 23, 2019

His campaign is half measures. On it's last leg. https://t.co/INNlGGdFXz — Wrangler (@NEXTDOOR2U1) September 23, 2019

Yeah, about that:

Womp womp!