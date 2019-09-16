Well, it’s official: Many in the field of Democrats vying for that party’s nomination have gone so far around the bend that even Barack Obama’s former wingman Eric Holder can’t justify what they’ve been saying, or at least implying:

Eric Holder: "Democrats have to understand that we do have to have — borders do mean something." https://t.co/VJR9S2P32T pic.twitter.com/VC3suTCeOl — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2019

The 2020 Democrats are too far out in left field for even Eric Holder?

Even Super-Lefty Eric Holder says we need borders and border control.

'Borders mean something': Eric Holder tells Democrats to propose 'realistic' immigration policies https://t.co/KpqGfYdP5h — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) September 16, 2019

The terms “2020 Democrats” and “realistic” are, at the moment, the least compatible things on the planet:

What do you have when you’ve lost Eric Holder on an issue? Wow. — Thornton Melon (@URaRa_Wisconsin) September 16, 2019

And it speaks volumes.

Wow, Holder actually says something that makes sense for once. https://t.co/lePvyJ1kkE — 🇺🇸 Cory Groshek 🇺🇸 (@CoryGroshek) September 15, 2019

Who would have thought that 2020 dems could make Eric Holder look moderate — Dr. John Kanca (@drjohnkanca3) September 15, 2019

This will probably only happen ONCE in my life, but I agree with Eric Holder. 😳 This shows you how idiotic today's Democratic candidates are. https://t.co/t3ZKaGKa8x — Butfirstcoffee (@Butfirstcoffe16) September 15, 2019

i can’t wait until dems turn on @EricHolder for #fastandfurious now that he’s signaled a slight move out of lockstep on open borders. those are the rules, right? all or nothing? — The Blues are Stanley Cup Champions! (@trashdnscattrd) September 15, 2019

It’s bound to happen if Holder keeps it up.